New Fund to Help Schools Start Robotics Teams

The FIRST Robotics competition kicks off its Bay Area run Friday, with hundreds of young people competing with dozens of cutting-edge robots designed and created by the students themselves.

New Hampshire schools can now apply for grants to start their own robotics team.

The Legislature created the Robotics Education Fund in 2014, but the details and rules weren't settled until this year.

Gov. Chris Sununu is announcing the program's launch on Tuesday along with Dean Kamen, founder of the FIRST Robotics competition, and students who have participated in the contests.

The Department of Education says the grants, which are available to all K-12 public and charter schools, are designed to pay for everything needed to start a team and run it for two years, including robot kits and tools, tournament registration fees and stipends for coaches.