New Hampshire's health and human services department announced that internal files, which included names, social security numbers and Medicaid identification numbers, were posted to a social media site after a patient breached the personal information.

Officials say a criminal investigation is ongoing. The name of the person who breached the information - a patient at New Hampshire Hospital in October 2015 - has not been released.

Security officials say the individual then posted the information, which had been accessed through a New Hampshire Hospital library computer, to a social media site on Nov. 4 this year. It's unclear which site the information was posted to.

The department says it is notifiying those who may have been impacted by the breach, and those affected may call 1-888-901-4999, a toll-free number, with questions.