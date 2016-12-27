Officials: Personal Information Breached, Posted to Social Media | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Officials: Personal Information Breached, Posted to Social Media

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC
    File photo.

    New Hampshire's health and human services department announced that internal files, which included names, social security numbers and Medicaid identification numbers, were posted to a social media site after a patient breached the personal information.

    Officials say a criminal investigation is ongoing. The name of the person who breached the information - a patient at New Hampshire Hospital in October 2015 - has not been released.

    Security officials say the individual then posted the information, which had been accessed through a New Hampshire Hospital library computer, to a social media site on Nov. 4 this year. It's unclear which site the information was posted to.

    The department says it is notifiying those who may have been impacted by the breach, and those affected may call 1-888-901-4999, a toll-free number, with questions.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices