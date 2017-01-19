New Hampshire Health Officials Warning Residents About Gonorrhea Outbreak | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

New Hampshire Health Officials Warning Residents About Gonorrhea Outbreak

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    UIG via Getty Images

    State health officials are warning New Hampshire residents about a gonorrhea outbreak.

    Reported cases of gonorrhea exploded by 250 percent in 2016, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

    There were about 130 cases of the sexually transmitted disease between 2007 and 2013, but that increased to 465 cases last year.

    According to the state's epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire has typically had one of the lowest gonorrhea rates.

    Studies Point to Extra Impact of Climate Change

    [NECN] Studies Point to Extra Impact of Climate Change
    Hottest year ever on record bodes ill for impact on New England. Sue's guest is Ambarish Karmalkar of Northeast Climate Science Center at UMass Amherst, one of the researchers behind latest report on climate change impacts in New England. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

    Dr. Chan adds state health officials are working to identify those who may have been exposed to gonorrhea in order to get them tested and treated.

    Gonorrhea is the second most reported STD in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    If left untreated, it could lead to infertility in both men and women.

    Click here to learn about the symptoms and how to treat it.

    Published 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices