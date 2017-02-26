A New Hampshire man was killed Saturday night in a multiple vehicle crash in Andover, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 93 northbound, near exit 42, at 11:17 p.m.

When authorities arrived, a pickup truck had gone off the highway and into the woods.

The 34-year-old driver of the truck from Plaistow, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Honda Civic and a Ford F150 pickup that were somehow involved in the crash had minor damage. The drivers of those vehicles were not hurt.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.