New Hampshire Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash on Massachusetts Highway | NECN
New Hampshire Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash on Massachusetts Highway

The drivers in two other vehicles were not hurt

By Melissa Buja

    A New Hampshire man was killed Saturday night in a multiple vehicle crash in Andover, Massachusetts.

    Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 93 northbound, near exit 42, at 11:17 p.m.

    When authorities arrived, a pickup truck had gone off the highway and into the woods.

    The 34-year-old driver of the truck from Plaistow, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A Honda Civic and a Ford F150 pickup that were somehow involved in the crash had minor damage. The drivers of those vehicles were not hurt.

    The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    Published 56 minutes ago

