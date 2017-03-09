A New Hampshire lawmaker is pushing back against efforts to raise the state's minimum age to marry to 18.

The Union Leader reports state Rep. David Bates (R-Windham) removed the House bill from the chamber's consent calendar and has plans to oppose the bill on the House floor Thursday.

"There's a serious disconnect in the 'Live Free or Die' state that the Legislature would pass a law saying under no circumstances can a minor ever become married," Bates told the Union Leader.

The Granite State's law currently allows girls as young as 13 and boys as young as 14 to get married.

Supporters of the bill tell the Union Leader the legislation would protect children from predators and forced marriages.