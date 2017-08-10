Roland Gilles Chiasson, 65, of Hollywood, Florida; New Hampshire State Police say his body was found in Hampton Harbor.

Authorities in New Hampshire are asking for the public's help with an investigation into the death of a Florida man.

State police say the body of Roland Gilles Chiasson was found in Hampton Harbor on July 29.

Since an autopsy performed on July 31, state police have tried to find Chiasson's next of kin; however, they haven't been able to find his family and are asking the public for help.

The 65-year-old man's last known address was on North Ocean Drive in Hollywood, Florida.

Investigators are still determining Chiasson's manner of death.

Anyone who knows Chiasson or has information regarding his death is asked to call state police at 603-223-8920 or email Trooper Stephen McAuley at stephen.mcaulay@dos.nh.gov.