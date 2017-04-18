New Hampshire State Lawmaker's Gun-Toting Wedding Photo Pops Up in Town's Google Search | NECN
New Hampshire State Lawmaker's Gun-Toting Wedding Photo Pops Up in Town's Google Search

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Al Baldasaro

    A New Hampshire state representative's gun-toting wedding photo pops up again when you Google search for Londonderry, despite both town officials and the state lawmaker's reportedly asking the search engine behemoth to take it down.

    The Union Leader reports the image, which made national headlines in the past, came back on Monday after it was briefly taken down.

    Photo credit: Google

    The 2013 photo shows State Rep. Al Baldasaro's wife Judy with her wedding party posing with long guns with the groom.

    Although the photo was removed in March, it has since popped back online, and Londonderry's town manager tells the Union Leader he's not sure what officials can do next.

    "We've sent a letter from our counsel to theirs and beyond that, I'm not sure there's much more we can do," town manager Kevin Smith told the newspaper.

    Baldasaro, who lives in Londonderry and represents District 5 in Rockingham County, has also reportedly asked Google to take down the image.

