Police say a New Hampshire construction worker was killed when the steamroller he was operating slid down an embankment and toppled onto him.

Police say 55-year-old John Davis, of Concord, died at the scene Saturday in the town of Webster.

Police Chief Benedict Liberatore says Davis was part of a crew that as paving the driveway of a home that's for sale. Steamrollers are used to smooth the asphalt surface.

The Webster Police Department, New Hampshire State Medical Examiner's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.