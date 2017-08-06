New Hampshire Worker Killed When Steamroller Topples Onto Him - NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

New Hampshire Worker Killed When Steamroller Topples Onto Him

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Hampshire Worker Killed When Steamroller Topples Onto Him
    Getty Images

    Police say a New Hampshire construction worker was killed when the steamroller he was operating slid down an embankment and toppled onto him.

    Police say 55-year-old John Davis, of Concord, died at the scene Saturday in the town of Webster.

    Police Chief Benedict Liberatore says Davis was part of a crew that as paving the driveway of a home that's for sale. Steamrollers are used to smooth the asphalt surface.

    The Webster Police Department, New Hampshire State Medical Examiner's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices