PD: Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Who Kicked in Door | NECN
PD: Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Who Kicked in Door

    A New Haven homeowner shot a 26-year-old man who kicked in the front door of his home on Pine Street early Monday morning, according to police.

    The homeowner shot the suspected burglar in the shoulder around 3:35 am. at 199 Pine St., police said, and a neighbor called 911 to report it.

    The person who was shot was transported from the scene and police said the homeowner used a legally registered handgun and is cooperating with police.

    New Haven police are interviewing the homeowner, but he has not been charged.

    Published 1 minute ago
