Connecticut House Fire Caused by Fireworks: Fire Officials

Several people are displaced Wednesday after a two-alarm house fire caused by fireworks that were disposed of improperly, according to New Haven fire officials. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Fire officials said the blaze at 17 Walnut Street in New Haven started around 12:30 a.m. The residents woke up and ran when they realized the building was on fire. All the occupants of the multi-family home made it out safely.

“All we know was the house just went up… It was a matter of ten minutes the house was engulfed in flames. Everything,” said resident Lisa Sari.

Firefighters arrived and declared a second-alarm. The fire raged for about an hour, causing serious damage to the house and also spreading next door.

Fire officials said a barrel of fireworks was left next to the home and caught fire. Officials said that it appears that while the fire was caused by a careless disposal of fireworks, they don’t believe it was intentionally set.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.