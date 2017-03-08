Man Charged with Assaulting Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Child | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Charged with Assaulting Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Child

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    West Haven Police Department
    Esteban Nieves

    West Haven police have arrested a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend's 3-year-old child.

    Police said that Esteban Nieves, 22, of New Haven, was arrested in connection with an investigation into the possible abuse of a 3-year-old child who was taken to a hospital emergency room with serious injuries on Feb. 25. Trauma physicians treating the child said that the injuries were consistent with an assault.

    Nieves was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and violation of probation.

    More details were not immediately available.

    Published 7 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices