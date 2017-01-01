PD: Burglary Suspect Confesses to at Least 7 Incidents

New Haven police have arrested a man accused in at least seven burglaries at downtown businesses since Christmas.

Police said Officer Garry Monk was working an assignment on Orange and Center Streets when he heard a cracking sound coming from around the corner. When he went to check it out, he found a man swinging a metal rod at the glass door of Ninth Square Market at 72 Orange Street.

Monk called for backup and took the man, identified as Erik Alan Silberberg, 43, of New Haven, into custody.

According to police, Silberberg confessed to at least seven commercial burglaries since Christmas, including a series of smash-and-grab crimes downtown Thursday into Friday.

Silberberg also reportedly confessed to burglaries at Jo Bella Salon on Temple Street, Foot Locker on Chapel Street, and an apartment building on Court Street in November.

Silberberg faces multiple burglary-related charges for these crimes.

Commercial burglaries have been an ongoing issue in the area and police officials praised Monk for his reaction.

“Capturing this man was our top priority”, said New Haven Police Detective Sgt. Derek Gartner in a release. “We are grateful Officer Monk was at the right place at the right time. He did his job and New Haven is a safer place for it.”