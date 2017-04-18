Conn. Woman Killed in Overnight Crash on I-95 | NECN
Conn. Woman Killed in Overnight Crash on I-95

    NBC Connecticut
    I-95 south in Guilford was closed overnight while Connecticut State Police investigated a fatal crash.

    A New Haven woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Guilford overnight.

    According to state police, 38-year-old Kelly Reynolds was driving south on I-95 near exit 57 shortly after midnight Tuesday when for some reason she drifted off the road and into the shoulder. The car struck the guide rail and a sign before crashing into several trees.

    Police said the damage was “catastrophic,” and Reynolds suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene.

    I-95 south was closed in the area for several hours while crews investigated and cleared a tree that fell across the road during the crash.

    The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Tpr. Fennessy of Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.

    Published 34 minutes ago
