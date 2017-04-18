Conn. Woman Killed in Overnight Crash on I-95

A New Haven woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Guilford overnight.
According to state police, 38-year-old Kelly Reynolds was driving south on I-95 near exit 57 shortly after midnight Tuesday when for some reason she drifted off the road and into the shoulder. The car struck the guide rail and a sign before crashing into several trees.
Police said the damage was “catastrophic,” and Reynolds suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene.
I-95 south was closed in the area for several hours while crews investigated and cleared a tree that fell across the road during the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Tpr. Fennessy of Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.
