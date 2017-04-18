Conn. Woman Killed in Overnight Crash on I-95

A New Haven woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Guilford overnight.

According to state police, 38-year-old Kelly Reynolds was driving south on I-95 near exit 57 shortly after midnight Tuesday when for some reason she drifted off the road and into the shoulder. The car struck the guide rail and a sign before crashing into several trees.

Police said the damage was “catastrophic,” and Reynolds suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene.

I-95 south was closed in the area for several hours while crews investigated and cleared a tree that fell across the road during the crash.

Breaking Arkansas Vows to Pursue Executions After Supreme Court Upholds Stay

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Tpr. Fennessy of Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.