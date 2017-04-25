New Highly Lethal Drug Responsible for 3 Deaths in NH Last Weekend | NECN
New Highly Lethal Drug Responsible for 3 Deaths in NH Last Weekend

By Marc Fortier

    A new highly lethal drug has made its way into New Hampshire and is believed to be responsible for three recent deaths in the state.

    Gov. Chris Sununu called a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to issue a warning about the drug. NHPR's Todd Bookman said Sununu attributed three deaths over the weekend to the drug carfentanil.

    Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 5,000 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. DEA's acting administrator described it last fall as "crazy dangerous." It is typically used as a tranquilizer for elephants and other large mammals.

    The drug has been linked to a growing number of overdose deaths around the country, most recently in Maryland. It is often disguied on the streets as heroin.

    Published 7 minutes ago

