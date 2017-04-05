The Wynn Boston Harbor Casino says there aren't enough women building the brand new campus in Everett. But Massachusetts Girls and Trades could change that.

The Wynn Boston Harbor Casino says there aren't enough women building the brand new campus in Everett. But a partnership with Massachusetts Girls and Trades could change that.

"They see successful women, they see themselves successful. They get empowered, " says board member Maryanne Ham.

The partnership between the Wynn, vocational schools, and local labor unions, will connect young women with future construction jobs and mentors.

"They can be earning $35 an hour to start with," says Wynn Boston Harbor president Bob DeSalvio.

But even with the solid pay, he says the ratio between men and women on his site is about 10 to 1, and finding more qualified women is a struggle, because there just aren't enough in the pipeline.

"Maybe we’ll see an equal number out on the job site but I think that will take a number of years to get there," says DeSalvio.

At Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield, students Sofia Sanchez and Alanna Felix are say there aren't that many other girls in their carpentry and welding classes.

"This is a predominant guy trade," says Sanchez.

They're now trying to cut through the lingering barriers and stereotypes.

"Men seem to say the girls can't lift as much as we can, they can't do the same type of work," says Felix.

And hoping this new partnership brings new opportunities, encouraging more women to learn a new trade.