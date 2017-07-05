 New Bakeries, Sushi Spots, Breweries Coming to the Boston-Area | NECN
logo_necn_2x

New Bakeries, Sushi Spots, Breweries Coming to the Boston-Area

By Caitlin Fichtel

3 hours ago

Check out some of the new restaurants and breweries coming to the Boston-area.

More Photo Galleries
July 4 Fireworks Dazzle Spectators in NYC and NJ
Jersey Shore Sand Sculpture Mocks Gov. Chris Christie
Connect With Us
AdChoices