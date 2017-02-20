New Stamp to Commemorate 100th Birthday of JFK | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

New Stamp to Commemorate 100th Birthday of JFK

The day’s events begin with the unveiling of the stamp

By Katelyn Flint

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A new “forever” stamp commemorating the 100th birthday of former president John F. Kennedy will be on display.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A new “forever” stamp commemorating the 100th birthday of former president John F. Kennedy will be on display at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston Monday. 

    The day’s events begin with the unveiling of the stamp. Members of the Kennedy family, as well as members of Congress will be on hand for the ceremony. 

    It’s the sixth year for the Annual JFK Family Festival. 

    Other events include live performances by Mt. Rushmore Presidents and the Harvard Din and Tonics, as well as letter writing to President Trump. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices