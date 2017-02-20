New Stamp to Commemorate 100th Birthday of JFK

A new “forever” stamp commemorating the 100th birthday of former president John F. Kennedy will be on display.

A new “forever” stamp commemorating the 100th birthday of former president John F. Kennedy will be on display at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston Monday.

The day’s events begin with the unveiling of the stamp. Members of the Kennedy family, as well as members of Congress will be on hand for the ceremony.

It’s the sixth year for the Annual JFK Family Festival.

Other events include live performances by Mt. Rushmore Presidents and the Harvard Din and Tonics, as well as letter writing to President Trump.