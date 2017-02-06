New Storm to Bring Fresh Snow, Rain to New England

Today (Monday): Brisk, breezy, with intervals of sun & clouds. Highs today reach into the 30s. Tonight (Monday Night): Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow far north and west. Overnight lows near 30. Tomorrow (Tuesday): Early morning snow changes to a steady wintry mix in the interior. Along the coast, snow will change to a brief mix then to rain by late morning. Breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s. (Published 2 hours ago)

The work week will start off on a quiet note, with plenty of sunshine on Monday and seasonably cool temperatures. Clouds will increase late day as our next storm begins to take shape, impacting us on Tuesday.

Snow will break out during the morning hours in southern New England, and then later in the day farther north. As the precipitation fills in though, warmer air will also begin working up from south to north. That means snow will change to a wintry mix and then rain south of Boston by about lunch time.

By the evening commute it will still be snowing in much of northern New England, with a wintry mix somewhere along the Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont borders. South of there we’ll likely have mostly just plain rain.

Overnight expect the mix and rain line to continue working north. Snow accumulations will be on the order of a dusting-1” in much of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and far southeastern Massachusetts. Much of the Boston and Worcester areas will get more like 1-3”. The highest terrain of western Massachusetts, northern Worcester County, the Merrimack valley, and much of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will see 3-6”, based on the latest forecast.

Totals closer to 6-9” will be found near the United States and Canada border. Rain showers will continue off and on Wednesday, but we’ll also be much milder by then. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Some sunny breaks even develop. Colder air rushes back in on Thursday, just as another storm grazes New England. If that gets close enough we may have a bit more light snow in southeastern New England.