New Trail Planned Near Old Man Of The Mountain Plaza

State parks officials in New Hampshire are presenting plans for a new, universally accessible trail near the plaza dedicated to a famous fallen icon, the Old Man of the Mountain.

The Old Man of the Mountain Profile Plaza in Franconia Notch was dedicated in 2011, eight years after the 40-foot-tall granite formation resembling a man's face fell 1,200 feet to the ground. The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation wants to build a trail between the viewing place and the Profile Lake boat launch along the Franconia Notch Parkway, with a boardwalk in areas where there is not enough space between the road and the lake.

The project would be funded by the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund. The parks division is presenting its plans Thursday at the Franconia Notch State Park headquarters.