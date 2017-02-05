Newton Wellesley Hospital Nurses Knit Patriots Hats For Babies Born on Super Bowl Sunday | NECN
Newton Wellesley Hospital Nurses Knit Patriots Hats For Babies Born on Super Bowl Sunday

By Rachel McKnight

    Two nurses at Newton Wellesley Hosptial decided to knit hats for newborns in honor of the Patriots playing in the Super Bowl. (Published 7 minutes ago)

    Two nurses in Massachusetts are welcoming babies into Patriots Nation one hat at a time.

    On this Super Bowl Sunday, sports fans around the country are gearing up to watch the Patriots take on the Falcons, but two nurses at Newton Wellesley Hospital brought the game day spirit to work.

    The nurses knit Patriots themed hats for some of the babies arriving on Sunday.

    The nurses knit about forty hats in total and say they are big hits for all the families.

    Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

