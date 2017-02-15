Chad Michael Kirby led by police into a courtroom for his arraignment on attempted murder and assault charges

A Massachusetts man accused of stabbing a random stranger in broad daylight faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Chad Michael Kirby, 36, of Quincy, was ordered to be held for 15 days and evaluated by a doctor during his arraignment after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault and battery charges.

Newton police say Kirby stabbed a 53-year-old man on Watertown Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim managed to stumble to a nearby CVS for help, where someone called 911 and others started helping the man.

Police say Kirby didn't run after the violent attack. He was arrested when officers arrived at the scene, which did not take long, since the department was just steps away.

The victim is expected to be OK, and workers at a nearby Dunkin Donuts tell NBC Boston Kirby is a regular customer who often asks people for money or cigarettes.

It's not clear if Kirby has an attorney.