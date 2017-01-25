Temperatures Climb as Scattered Rain Showers Loom

Today (Wednesday): Mixture of sun and clouds, highs near 40 degrees. Overnight Wednesday Night: Clouds build back in, lows in the 30s. Thursday: Cloudy with periodic rain showers, highs near 50 degrees. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Though the final bands of sleet, snow, and rain are still with us early this morning, drier air is rushing in from the southwest, and sunshine will be here for most by noon time.

The exception in northern New Hampshire and much of Maine, where we would stay cloudy and someone snow especially in Maine.

With the sunshine in southern New England, high temperatures are going to jump to 45 to 50 degrees. Wind from the northwest 20 to 25 mph this morning will diminish this afternoon.

Clouds return again tonight, as another front arrives from the west, a few rain showers are possible with temperatures remaining mostly above freezing.

Low pressure developing on the front tomorrow may bring a period of rain to southern and eastern New England, with snow showers likely in the mountains of Vermont.

Highs tomorrow near 50 degrees east, falling to the 40s into the 30s west and north.

Cold air comes in on a brisk northwest wind Friday, with a mixture of sun and clouds and mountain snow showers. I temperature in the 30s to near 40°. Wind from the northwest gusting to 30 mph

The weekend features colder, but mostly dry air, with a mixture of sun and clouds high temperature in the 30s, low temperature in the 20s to 10s north. Mountain snow showers and flurries continue.