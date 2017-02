The Dolphin who accurately picked Clemson to win the FBS National Championship, picked the Patriots to win the Super Bowl (Published 3 minutes ago)

Nicholas, the Dolphin who accurately picked Clemson to win the FBS National Championship, has picked the Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

The rescued Clearwater Marine Aquarium dolphin has appeared in each of the Dolphin Tale movies along with Winter the dolphin.

On Saturday, Nicholas was offered a Falcons and a Patriots football in his habitat. After much deliberation and in front of a packed audience, Nicholas chose the Patriots’ ball.