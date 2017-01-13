MIT Student Arrested for Having Guns, Ammo in Dorm Room | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

MIT Student Arrested for Having Guns, Ammo in Dorm Room

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock

    A Massachusetts man is being held without bail after allegedly bringing guns and ammunition to his dorm room at MIT.

    The Middlesex District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Angel De La Cruz had a dangerousness hearing Friday after he was arrested last Friday evening by Massachusetts Institute of Technology police.

    Police had received a tip that De La Cruz had firearms in his possession on campus, and when they searched his dorm room, they found a rifle, a pistol and illegal large-capacity ammunition that hewas not licensed to carry or possess, according to the district attorney's office.

    De La Cruz was arraigned on Monday on multiple charges, including two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and two counts of possession of a firearm without a license.

    It's not clear whether De La Cruz has an attorney.

    MIT police said De La Cruz was not violent when he was arrested and there is no evidence there were any threats made toward the MIT community.

    An MIT spokeswoman said the school is not commenting on the case because it is still under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices