No Bail for Woman Accused of Murdering Elderly Neighbor

A Massachusetts woman accused of murdering and robbing her elderly neighbor in May was ordered held without bail at her arraignment subsequent to indictment in the Norfolk Superior Court Thursday.

Forty-seven-year-old Needham resident Tammie Galloway was arrested in late June in connection to 81-year-old Laura Shifrina's death. She was arraigned on charges of murder, home invasion, armed robbery, motor vehicle larceny, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed career criminal indictments and pleaded not guilty.

The firearm and armed career criminal indictments were based on additional information gathered during investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Officials say Galloway had stolen Shifrina's car, which was recovered in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and about $3,000 in cash the victim had been saving for dental work.

Neighbor Charged With Killing Elderly Woman

Investigators previously said it appeared Shifrina was taking groceries into her Linden Street apartment on May 28, when Galloway allegedly entered her apartment and stabbed her eight times, breaking four of the victim's ribs.

She will return to court on Oct. 20 for a pre-trial conference. She is not expected to be in court on that date.