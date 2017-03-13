Residents Forced Out of Homes After Vernon Condo Complex Fire | NECN
Residents Forced Out of Homes After Vernon Condo Complex Fire

     Several people are displaced ahead of Tuesday's nor'easter after a fire at a condominium complex in Vernon Monday morning.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Fire crews responded to 85 Old Town Road, the Townhouse Three Condos, around 1:45 a.m. No injuries were reported but eight to 10 people are displaced, according to fire officials.

    Buses were brought in as warming centers to keep residents warm while crews worked. The fire was declared under control around 4 a.m.

    Fire departments from Vernon, Tolland, Bolton, South Windsor, Manchester, Crystal Lake, Ellington and Broad Brook all responded to the scene. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

    Fire officials said weather conditions proved challenging sand trucks were called out for icy conditions on Old Town Road caused by the water used to fight the fire.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago
