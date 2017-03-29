Wednesday night: Clearing skies. Lows around 30, 20s north. Thursday: Bright and pleasant. Highs around 50. Friday: Developing snow and mix, better chance of rain near the coast. Highs in the 30s, near 40 north where precipitation starts a bit later.

We’ve seen some appreciable rain over the last two days. Boston recorded a two day rain total of 1.26”. Drought conditions are improving with each rainfall and now less than 15 percent of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought (last week nearly 38 percent of the state was classified under a severe drought).

The rain is done for now, but the next round of precipitation may feature a wintry mix. The storm will arrive on Friday with a quick burst of wet snow changing to rain at the coast and sleet inland.

April 16, 2014 we received 0.3” of snow in Boston. This system will linger into April 1st, so some areas will experience a rare April snowfall. The system will likely end as a burst of snow as cold air wraps into the storm late Friday and into Saturday.

North of the Mass Pike and west of 495 we could see several inches of accumulation. Even in Boston an inch or two is possible — with the initial burst of snow and as we see a change to back to snow. Most of the storm will move out by Saturday evening. Gusty winds are possible with some minor coast flooding.

March is still the coldest month of the winter with an average temperature of 33.2°! With only three more days to go, it likely will remain the case. Opening Day for the Red Sox looks promising — sunny with a high near 50°!