No Joke: Winter's Return Extending to April 1

Saturday: Snow to rain as the system slides off the coast. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of the next system that slides in Friday. Lows drop into the low 30s tonight, low 20s north. Developing low pressure system moves in from the Great Lakes as early as Friday morning, bringing early-spring mixed precipitation to New England and accumulating snowfall to higher elevations.

The leading edge of the system will slide in by Friday morning for southwestern New England, including the Berkshires, southern Vermont and northern Connecticut. For the higher elevations, it will be accumulating snowfall, but there's a chance for a period of wintry mix for northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

The precipitation will move in from west to east, reaching Worcester by the afternoon hours. For eastern New England, the system will take its time before it slides in, including Boston, southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and the Islands, and Maine will see the leading edge of the showers slide in by the Friday evening commute. So, as the system slides in, we are not expecting much to stick to roadways during the day with temperatures remaining above freezing.

However, after the sun sets Friday evening, temperatures will drop back towards freezing, allowing more snow to stick to roadways. Precipitation begins to switch over to all rain overnight across southern New England. An all-snow event will impact areas across northern New England. Highs on Friday reach into the upper 30s across the region.

Precipitation begins to wane from west to east during the afternoon on Saturday, with the last few showers sliding off the coast by Saturday night as developing low moves east of New England. Snow may wrap back around across eastern areas as colder air fills in behind the departing low. Right now, expecting a little snow to mix across the south coast before changeover, a couple inches then sleet along the Massachusetts Turnpike and over half a foot of snowfall possible across interior New England in Vermont and New Hampshire. Gusty northeast winds develop Friday night into Saturday, gusting over 40 mph.

High pressure returns for Sunday with calmer and sunny weather to round out the weekend. Sunday's high temperatures reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We're keeping an eye on the potential of storm system impacting the region on Tuesday. This storm would bring additional rainfall to the region with highs in the mid to upper 40s, near-normal for early April.

