A no swimming advisory has been issued after sewage overflowed into Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts.

City officials said the no swimming advisory is in effect until further notice following a sanitary sewer overflow into the lake. Recreational activities like boating are also prohibited.

The sewage release occurred for about 75 minutes on Tuesday morning due to a problem at a sewage pumping station.

Bacteria from the overflow can increase the risk of getting sick by consumption of contaminated water.

City officials said they will continue to monitor and sample the lake water to ensure that it is safe before it is reopened to swimming and other recreational activities.