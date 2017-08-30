Wednesday: Rain & gusty winds to start, which should move out by midday. Breezy with highs near 70, 60s at the coast. (Published 7 minutes ago)

After a dry Tuesday with thickening clouds, we’re tracking a wet start to our Wednesday for southern New England, likely needing to use the wind shield wipers and umbrellas for the early morning commute.

Although most of us won’t see much wind, a northeast wind will increase in the squeeze between high pressure departing to our east, and a nor’easter– passing to our south. The result will be a strong northeasterly wind to start on the Outer Cape and Islands, with a couple of gusts to 40 or 45 mph a possibility, particularly on Nantucket. This will be the equivalent of a weak to moderate nor’easter, and should require little more than an additional fender on the boat. Coastal flooding is unlikely with a rather low tide.

It’s a quick-moving nor’easter as it continues to travel farther away from the coast of New England by late morning. Any showers will quickly depart, leaving increasing sunshine from midday onward, setting the stage for some great, albeit cool, weather into the start of the holiday weekend, save for some scattered Thursday afternoon showers into northwestern New England as a cold front slips in from Canada.

Friday’s cooler with highs into the upper 60s, Saturday brings highs back into the 70s under drier conditions both days.

By Sunday, deeper warmth will begin a move to New England, and this should bring some clouds and a chance for scattered showers, then a warm Labor Day is probable with a chance of scattered afternoon thunder.