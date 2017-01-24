Nor'easter Creates Slippery Roads, Heavy Wind Gusts

A major nor'easter is slamming Southern New England, being heavy rain, damaging winds and creating slippery roads.

Low pressure near Cape Cod this morning is generating wind gusts greater than 50 mph to the north of its center.

Waves of 15 to 20 feet are battering the coast at high tide this morning, causing minor to moderate coastal flooding and erosion.

Overnight rainfall in excess of two inches in some locations has resulted in deep puddles, and some minor urban flooding also.

At higher elevations to the north and west of Boston we have significant snow and ice causing travel difficulty through mid-morning and into the afternoon in Maine.

It is not a deep snowstorm, but there is a dense layer of sleet and freezing rain that adds to the difficulty of trying to clean up and travel, expect significant delays, postponements, and cancellations.

The low-pressure system is weakening a bit, but it is also slowing down, so rain, mixed with ice and snow in the mountains, may persist off and on through sunset today.

High temperature in the 30s inland, to 40s near the shore, wind is diminishing from the northwest down to 15 to 25 mph by late in the day.

Partial clearing overnight tonight may allow a few spots to cool into the 20s, that could set the stage for very icy conditions once again tomorrow, for areas that had snow and ice last night.

Tomorrow we have a few sunny breaks, and much warmer weather, high temperatures near 50°.

For Thursday we have a cold front moving in from Canada, and a possibility of low-pressure developing on the front south of New England.

That means more clouds, the possibility of another period of rain near the shore, and snow showers in our mountains.

Temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s during Thursday afternoon.

Friday through Sunday looks mostly dry, with cooler weather, high temperature in the 30s, and lows in the 10s and 20s.