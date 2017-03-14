Nor'easter Leaves Lasting Impact on Maine Coast

Heavy snow fell across New England, with a brutal blast on Ogunquit Beach in Maine.

Tens of thousands of people in Maine lost power during a powerful blizzard Tuesday night, with the majority in York County. In Ogunquit, strong winds and heavy, wet snow took down tree limbs and power lines, creating concerning conditions for longtime residents.

"I've seen a lot of winter storms, but nothing this ferocious," said Charlie Wilson, who has visited and lived in the beach town for more than 25 years.

"Everything is howling and crackling," he said. "It's an amazing experience to be in this."

Ogunquit Police had to close parts of Shore Road after a large tree fell down on power lines.

Wind gusts as strong as 59 miles per hour were recorded along the Southern Maine coast Tuesday evening, as parts of the state received more than a foot of snow.

"It's worse than most normal winter storms, with the high winds coming off of the ocean," said Ogunquit Fire Chief Mark O'Brien. "We have lots of concerns for more trees and more wires down."

Multiple car accidents were reported along the Maine Turnpike Tuesday. Flights out of the Portland Jetport were cancelled, and airport officials expect limited operations Wednesday morning.