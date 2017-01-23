Nor’easter to Bring Heavy Winds, Snow & Sleet

Monday: Mixed showers of rain and snow. Highs near 40. Increasing northeast wind. Monday night: Rain turns heavy, ice far north. Lows in the 30s. Damaging northeast wind late. Tuesday: Early morning damaging wind and heavy rain, ice north, tapering by afternoon. Highs in the 30s, 40s southeast. Wednesday: Drier, calmer, and much warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. (Published 4 hours ago)

Low pressure near Cape Cod will be generating wind gusts greater than 50 miles per hour to the north of its center by Tuesday morning.

Waves of 15 to 20 feet will batter the coast at high tide, causing minor to moderate coastal flooding and erosion.

Overnight rainfall in excess of 2 inches in some locations will result in deep puddles, and some minor urban flooding also.

At higher elevations to the north and west of Boston we have significant snow and ice causing travel difficulty through mid morning, and into the afternoon in Maine.

It is not a deep snowstorm, but there is a dense layer of sleet and freezing rain that adds to the difficulty of trying to clean up and travel, expect significant delays, postponements, and cancellations.

The low-pressure system is weakening a bit, but it is also slowing down, so rain, mixed with ice and snow in the mountains, may persist off and on through sunset on Tuesday.

High temperature in the 30s inland, to 40s near the shore, wind is diminishing from the northwest down to 15 to 25 miles per hour by late in the day.

Partial clearing overnight tonight may allow a few spots to cool into the 20s, that could set the stage for a very icy conditions once again tomorrow, for areas that will see snow and ice on Monday.

Tuesday we have a few sunny breaks, and much warmer weather, high temperatures near 50°.

For Thursday we have a cold front moving in from Canada, and a possibility of low-pressure developing on the front south of New England.

That means more clouds, the possibility of another period of rain near the shore, and snow showers in our mountains.

Temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s during Thursday afternoon.

Friday through Sunday looks mostly dry, with cooler weather, high temperature in the 30s, and lows in the 10s and 20s.