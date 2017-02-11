North Shore Prepares For More Snow

The North Shore is likely going to be one of the hardest hit regions for Sunday night’s storm. Perry Russom reports on how the city of Gloucester is preparing.

Although most residents still haven’t dug themselves out of last night’s snow, Gloucester, Massachusetts is busy preparing for another major storm.

The Gloucester Director of Public Works says right now workers are resting, but soon they will be ready for round three of snow.

One plow driver says a good way to stay safe is to avoid crowding the lanes on the road and avoid passing plows on the streets.

“It’s not a good,” plow driver Stephen Page commented. “You have the snow on the other side and 30,000 pounds of steel right there. A car weighs 2,000 pounds.”

The North Shore could be one of the hardest hit areas of tomorrow’s storm. The region will likely experience incredibly strong winds and there is a possibility of flooding.