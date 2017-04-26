Conn. Man Charged With Manslaughter

A 59-year-old Norwalk man has been charged with manslaughter.

Police said they responded to Unit 17 at 505 Westport Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a victim dead in the home.

Officers detained 59-year-old Paul Bjerke, who was inside the residence, and charged him with first-degree manslaughter.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Detective Fitzmaurice at 203-854-3180, dial the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, send an anonymous Internet tip www.norwalkpd.com or text a tip by typing "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

Bond for Bjerke has been set at $750,000. He is due in court today.