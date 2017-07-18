Conn. Mother Faces Deportation After 24 Years in US

A Norwalk mother who has lived in the United States for 24 years faces deportation, and now a lawyer in New Haven and a group of advocates are working on her behalf against an immigration policy that isn’t in her favor.

Nury Chavarria left her native Guatemala in 1993, when she was 19, and applied for asylum. Her application was denied, but she remained in the US, with nothing to go back to at home.

Since 2011, she has had yearly check-ins with immigration officials. Each year she was given the approval to remain in the US.

Chavarria said she has no criminal record, works as a housekeeper, and pays taxes. She believed those factors would allow her to remain in the US, despite the Trump Administration’s focus on deportations. All that changed at her June check-in, when ICE officials told her in five weeks she would have to pack up her life and leave.

“I told him I’m not a criminal. I’m a mother with four children. They are citizens. USA. I want to stay here to help them and keep my family together,” she said.

ICE issued Chavarria an ankle-monitor to track her movements ahead of her removal. Meanwhile, her 9-year-old daughter has a plea for President Donald Trump.

“Please let my mom stay because she has four children and I’m one of them and I really want her to stay,” Hayley Chavarria said.

New Haven attorney Glenn Formica and volunteer activist group Connecticut Shoreline Indivisible have taken on the case, hoping to reverse the order that will separate Nury from her four children on July 20.

"The current policy doesn’t allow common sense adjudication…. Doesn’t allow them any discretion them to say 'Yeah, it doesn’t make sense to force Nury to leave her four children here and become burdens on the state,'" Formica said.

“This is just inhumane. Things have to change. This is not who we are as a people. We have compassion, we care about people,” added Charla Nich of Connecticut Shoreline Indivisible.

Nury has a meeting with ICE officials Wednesday, when she will learn if her request to stay was approved or not. NBC Connecticut reached out to ICE on the case, and they released the following statement:

"Nury Chavarria was allowed to voluntarily depart by a federal immigration judge in 1998, and failed to comply, rendering her subject to final order of removal in 1999. In 2010, the agency deferred her removal for one year on humanitarian grounds.

As a current exercise of discretion, the agency has allowed her to remain free from custody while finalizing her timely departure plans. The agency will continue to closely monitor her case to ensure compliance."

If the request is denied, Nury will have to leave on Thursday.