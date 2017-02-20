'Not My President Vigil' Protest in Harvard Square | NECN
logo_necn_2x
'Not My President Vigil' Protest in Harvard Square

By Ronnie Forchheimer

    Protesters from CAST, Cambridge Area Stronger Together, gather in Harvard Square to voice their displeasure with President Donld Trump.

    (Published 8 minutes ago)

    Approximately 70 people gathered in Harvard Square to protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban and his election.

    The protest was sponsored by CAST, Cambridge Area Stronger Together, and attracted people from the Boston area, as well as some Harvard students.

    The group chose Presidents Day for this protest, calling it, "Not My President Vigil."

    At one point the protesters chanted about Trump, "You're orange, you're gross, you lost the popular vote."

    CAST says they will continue to protest every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

    Published 1 minute ago

