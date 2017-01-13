Noted 'Whitey' Bulger, Tsarnaev Prosecutor Officially Retires | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Noted 'Whitey' Bulger, Tsarnaev Prosecutor Officially Retires

After seven years of service, Ortiz will now enter retirement.

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    necn

    The top federal prosecutor in the state of Massachusetts has officially stepped down.

    United States Attorney Carmen Ortiz first submitted her resignation in December. After seven years of service, Ortiz is now entering retirement.

    Ortiz made history as the first woman, and first Hispanic person, to be named United States attorney in Massachusetts.

    In the years following her 2009 nomination from President Barack Obama, Ortiz served as a prosecutor in numerous high profile cases. She won convictions against former House Speaker Sal DiMasi on corruption charges, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is currently appealing his death sentence in the Boston Marathon bombing case, and the famous Boston mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, who is serving life in prison.

    First Assistant US Attorney William Weinreb, who also served as a prosecutor in the Tsarnaev case, will run the office until President-elect Donald Trump names a replacement.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices