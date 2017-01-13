The top federal prosecutor in the state of Massachusetts has officially stepped down.

United States Attorney Carmen Ortiz first submitted her resignation in December. After seven years of service, Ortiz is now entering retirement.

Ortiz made history as the first woman, and first Hispanic person, to be named United States attorney in Massachusetts.

In the years following her 2009 nomination from President Barack Obama, Ortiz served as a prosecutor in numerous high profile cases. She won convictions against former House Speaker Sal DiMasi on corruption charges, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is currently appealing his death sentence in the Boston Marathon bombing case, and the famous Boston mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, who is serving life in prison.

First Assistant US Attorney William Weinreb, who also served as a prosecutor in the Tsarnaev case, will run the office until President-elect Donald Trump names a replacement.