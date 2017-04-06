Numerous MBTA Commuter Rail Trains Cancelled

Numerous MBTA Commuter Rail trains were cancelled on Thursday ahead of the morning commute.
According to the agency's Twitter account, the Stoughton 6:20 a.m. inbound train, Lowell 6:40 a.m. inbound train, Newburyport/Rockport 8:33 a.m. inbound train, and Rockport 6:39 a.m. outbound train were cancelled this morning.
Some of the cancellations were due to mechanical issues.
Other trains were delayed, including the Franklin Line 7:40 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. inbound trains.
Riders took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the service:
