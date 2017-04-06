Numerous MBTA Commuter Rail Trains Cancelled

Numerous MBTA Commuter Rail trains were cancelled on Thursday ahead of the morning commute.

According to the agency's Twitter account, the Stoughton 6:20 a.m. inbound train, Lowell 6:40 a.m. inbound train, Newburyport/Rockport 8:33 a.m. inbound train, and Rockport 6:39 a.m. outbound train were cancelled this morning.

Video Person Struck by Train Near Savin Hill Commuter Rail Station

Some of the cancellations were due to mechanical issues.

Other trains were delayed, including the Franklin Line 7:40 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. inbound trains.

Riders took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the service: