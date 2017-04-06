Numerous MBTA Commuter Rail Trains Cancelled | NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state



Numerous MBTA Commuter Rail Trains Cancelled

Some cancellations were due to mechanical issues

By Caitlin Fichtel

    necn

    Numerous MBTA Commuter Rail trains were cancelled on Thursday ahead of the morning commute.

    According to the agency's Twitter account, the Stoughton 6:20 a.m. inbound train, Lowell 6:40 a.m. inbound train, Newburyport/Rockport 8:33 a.m. inbound train, and Rockport 6:39 a.m. outbound train were cancelled this morning.

    Some of the cancellations were due to mechanical issues.

    Other trains were delayed, including the Franklin Line 7:40 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. inbound trains.

    Riders took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the service:

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

