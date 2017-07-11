Numerous Rounds of Showers, Storms This Week

After a beautiful stretch of weather, things are turning more unsettled across New England this week.

The first round of scattered showers, downpours, and thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday. It won’t be raining all day, but we’ll be fair game for rain at any point during the day. There will also be breaks of sunshine from time to time, with highs well into the 80s and high humidity.

A front drops through late in the day and at night. That means much of Wednesday will likely be dry with some sunshine. A spot shower can’t be ruled out though, especially as the front begins to wobble to the north again late day. Highs will be cooler behind the front as well. In the 70s in Northern New England, but still in the 80s farther south.

That same wobbling front will linger in New England on Thursday, allowing yet another round of scattered showers, downpours, and thunderstorms to pivot through on Thursday. Highs will mainly be in the 70s.

The front may try to work south again on Friday. If that happens it would take the rain risk with it, but it’s still too early to know for sure if it fully clears us. As a result we have to keep the risk of showers in the forecast on Friday as well, especially in Southern New England.

Where it rains will mainly be driven by the fronts location, so keep checking back for updates on where it’s headed next.