The 1-day nursing strike at Boston's Tufts Medical Center ended Thursday morning with no new progress in talks between the Massachusetts Nurses Association and hospital management.

Tufts Medical Center nurses ended their strike Thursday at 6:59 a.m. despite not coming to an agreement with hospital management.

More than 1,200 nurses participated in the 1-day strike in Boston over such issues as staffing level- and pension benefit-improvement, and salary increases.

The union said that Tufts needs to start putting its patients and staff first, claiming they are the lowest-paid nurses with the worst pensions in the city.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the union has continued to hold out for more money and an ill-conceived pension plan and has made good on its threat to harm our great medical center," said Michael Wagner, president and CEO of Tufts.

More than 320 nurses were hired by Tufts to work Wednesday but, while the strike is over, the temporary nurses are contracted to work a minimum of five days. This puts the formerly striking nurses out of work until next week.

The formerly striking nurses held a rally after the strike ended, asking the hospital to let them back in, but Tufts management called the event a stunt. They said the nurses were aware of the five-day work contract for the temporary nurses.

"I feel like we've been forced to this point," said one striking nurse. "We've tried everything that we could to try to get management to understand our side. I hope it's resolved in the next two minutes. I'm not hopeful that it will happen but I would really love for that to happen."

"It's shocking to me that the MNA (Massachusetts Nurses Association) didn't even look at our proposal before walking out," said a representative for the hospital.

Newton, Mass. mayor and gubernatorial hopeful Setti Warren issued a statement around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday in support of the nurses.

"I stand in solidarity with the Tufts nurses. ... I hope that the management of Tufts Medical Center will end this lock out and sit back down with their nurses to come to a fair agreement."

The nurses are hoping for a resolution within the next few days. In the meantime, the strike has cost Tufts about $6 million.