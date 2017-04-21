Patrick Stewart, a 24-year-old police officer in Scituate, Massachusetts, is accused of crashing his truck while driving drunk on the night he graduated from the academy.

Patrick Stewart, 24, was the only one from the Scituate Police Department to graduate from the Plymouth Police Academy. Last Friday, after he graduated, he was charged in an OUI crash.

According to Plymouth District Court, Stewart allegedly had bar tabs totaling about $200.

It's unclear where Stewart was going, but the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Herring Pond Road in Plymouth.

The courthouse says Stewart's Ford 150 pickup truck smashed a utility pole and went partially into the woods.

He failed multiple police sobriety tests, according to a police report.

From his truck, the courthouse says, police seized a gun holster, two Scituate Police patches, a set of handcuffs, two 45 caliber rounds of ammo and five 38 caliber rounds.

NBC Boston has learned Patrick Stewart is related to Scituate Police Chief Michael Stewart.

The chief did not respond to our requests for information or comment.

The town manager says Stewart is on paid administrative leave.

NBC Boston went to his Scituate home to see if he had comment. A woman told us to leave and called the police.

Stewart faces charges of OUI and negligent operation. He will be back in court on May 24.