Officer Injured Responding to Barnstable Home Twice in 2 Days - NECN
Officer Injured Responding to Barnstable Home Twice in 2 Days

By Alexandra Prim

    Police were called to the same residence in Barnstable, Massachusetts two nights in a row - first for a baseball bat attack on Tuesday and then a shooting on Wednesday. While responding on night two, a police cruiser was in an accident with another car, causing injuries. (Published 2 hours ago)

    An officer was injured in a car accident Wednesday evening while responding to reports of a shooting at a home in Barnstable, Massachusetts where police were also called the night before.

    The home, on Flying Hill Road, was visited on Tuesday night after an alleged assault with a baseball bat, according to police. On Wednesday, a shooting occurred.

    The injured responding officer never reached the scene, but was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the other car was also treated for minor injuries.

    Police are looking for suspects in both incidents at the Flying Hill Road house. The incidents are under investigation.

    Published 56 minutes ago

