A Boston liquor store is facing charges after officials say the store supplied more than 100 minors with alcohol.

According to the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, Quality Mart, located at 21 Massachusetts Ave., will be issued a summons to appear before the ABCC.

During the course of the investigation over St. Patrick's Day weekend, officials found 122 minors in possession, transporting or attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages, and 112 minors with false IDs.

All of the minors were 18 to 20 years of age.

The charges come as part of the ABCC’s “Operation Safe Spring”, which aims to reduce underage drinking during times of college and high school graduations in Massachusetts.