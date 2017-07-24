A sex offender fled a transitional housing unit during a work release Monday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

Stephen Paul Edgerly Sr., 44, left the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester at 5 a.m. Monday, then his employer sent him home around noon, but he never arrived, officials said. At 2 p.m., he was placed on escape status.

The resident is described as being about 5'8" and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His head, shoulders, back, right forearm and upper left arm are tattooed.

Edgerly was sentenced in 2015 for failing to register as a sex offender. He was in New Hampshire State Prison until his June parole. He is also on parole for witness tampering and first degree assault.

Escaping from transitional housing is considered a class B felony and carries a sentence of three and a half to seven years in prison, according to the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.