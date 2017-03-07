Officials to Unveil Long-Term Boston Transportation Plan

Boston city officials are set to unveil a new transportation plan that's been two years in the making and puts an emphasis on public transportation.

It may be more than a decade away, but city leaders are unveiling their plans Tuesday for the future of transportation in Boston in 2030.

Some of the plans are expected to include a big focus on public transportation with expanded and more dedicated bus lanes as well as expanded ferry service.

There is also an expected focus on improving safety.

The city is planning to add smart traffic lights across Boston to help with the flow of traffic.

The plan is called “Go Boston 2030 Vision and Action Plan” and It contains 57 transportation projects and new policies.

This has been a long process that has relied heavily on public input, with 3,700 projects and policy ideas submitted for review and discussion.

The plan will be unveiled Tuesday morning at the Boston Public Library. There will also be an interactive display of portions of the plan to check out.