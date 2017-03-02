Old Man Winter Returns

Howling wind today! Damage reports were splattered all across the Merrimack Valley, Greater Worcester, the South Shore and Metrowest. Gusts topped 60 mph in Foxborough (65 to be exact) and near 60 in Worcester and Fitchburg. Trees stressed by years of drought combined with recent winters with episodes of heavy, wet snow came tumbling down on homes and in yards as up to 30k homes and businesses lost power.

In all honesty, this may be something we have to deal with in these big wind events. Many communities in the Commonwealth are surrounded by trees. The changing climate has pushed them to the brink. Some are dead and dying, while others are just hanging by a thread after last year's intense drought. If you have a questionable tree in your yard, it may be a good idea to contact a licensed arborist.

All that wind had a purpose, however...to bring in the cold in the coming days. Temperatures slip below normal starting tomorrow and into the weekend as arctic air settles into New England. Highs will make it just above freezing tomorrow, but they will plummet on Saturday.

That's the day we may actually be near a record cold high temperature. Right now it stands at 20, and I'm forecasting 21. Combined with the wind, it will feel like it's below zero!

Thankfully, it's only for a day. We'll bounce back Sunday, and head for the 50s by Tuesday.

Yeah, typical New England.