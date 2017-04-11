A 34-year-old eagle, the oldest ever documented in Maine, was rescued Friday after it sustained injuries to one of its wings.

According to affiliate WCSH-TV, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the Maine warden service received a call for the injured eagle in the township of Trescott.

The bird was found with a band documenting it when it was first hatched in 1983.

As of Monday, officials said the eagle was doing well, despite the injury to its wing.

Avian Haven, who is taking care of the bird, hopes they’ll be able to release it back into the wild soon.