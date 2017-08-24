'Omg' Massachusetts Residents React to Powerball Mix-Up - NECN
'Omg' Massachusetts Residents React to Powerball Mix-Up

The Massachusetts State Lottery originally said the winning $758.7 million ticket was sold in Watertown, not Chicopee

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Early Thursday morning the Massachusetts State Lottery said the winning $758.7 million ticket was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown and Sandy's Variety, however, the agency later said they made a mistake and the winning ticket was actually sold at Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

    Following the crazy mix-up, Massachusetts residents took to social media to discuss the incident.

    "Omg," Shelley Christopher-Roy posted on Facebook.

    "All the media rushing from #Watertown to #Chicopee lol," Keith J. Finks posted on Twitter.

    Sandra Carter added, "So dumb!"

    "The Mass Lottery, The Steve Harvey of Lottery Commissions. #Powerball #Chicopee #Watertown #MassLottery #Massachusetts," @JarvisOn929 tweeted.

    The name of the winner is not yet known.

     

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

