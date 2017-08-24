'Omg' Massachusetts Residents React to Powerball Mix-Up

The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $758 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Massachusetts, according to state lottery officials. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Early Thursday morning the Massachusetts State Lottery said the winning $758.7 million ticket was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown and Sandy's Variety, however, the agency later said they made a mistake and the winning ticket was actually sold at Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Following the crazy mix-up, Massachusetts residents took to social media to discuss the incident.

"Omg," Shelley Christopher-Roy posted on Facebook.

"All the media rushing from #Watertown to #Chicopee lol," Keith J. Finks posted on Twitter.

Sandra Carter added, "So dumb!"

"The Mass Lottery, The Steve Harvey of Lottery Commissions. #Powerball #Chicopee #Watertown #MassLottery #Massachusetts," @JarvisOn929 tweeted.

The name of the winner is not yet known.