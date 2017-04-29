One man is dead after a canoe overturned in the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

State police say they got a report of an overturned canoe around 3:15 p.m., and that one person had made it to shore, but another was unaccounted for.

First responders say they located the 69-year-old victim in the water. He was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.



