69-Year-Old Man Dead After Canoe Overturns in New Hampshire River

First responders located the sixty-nine year old victim in the water.

By Nikita Sampath

    One man is dead after a canoe overturned in the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

    State police say they got a report of an overturned canoe around 3:15 p.m., and that one person had made it to shore, but another was unaccounted for.

    First responders say they located the 69-year-old victim in the water. He was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

    An autopsy will be performed on the victim.

    The investigation is ongoing.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

